Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot - it's down to 4 names!
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on residents to vote to name the City’s new anti-litter mascot.
A shortlist of four names has been drawn up based on "thousands" of suggestions received from the public.
"We can't choose between the many good ideas we got, so we're putting the choice back to you."
Now it's down to the wire - will the creature be called Bingo, Binny, Nolitha, or Phyllis-blik?
The mascot is modelled on the green litter bins found across the Mother City.
It's easy to vote - just click here and pick your favourite name.
Voting closes on 15 June.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/
