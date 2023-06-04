Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to water expert from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State, Professor Anthony Turton.

It looks like there are private water tank operators who are cashing in on the government’s failure to maintain water infrastructure.

According to a recent article in the Sunday Times, municipalities are paying hundreds of millions to these companies.

It's also suspected that infrastructure is being purposefully damaged and that the water coming from some of these tankers could be contaminated.

Turton says there are local mafias that are connected with business interests.

He adds that the infrastructure is being sabotaged in a very precise and sophisticated way.

Turton explains that these mafias know exactly which valve to take out, and which part of the system is most vulnerable.

It's not just random sabotage. Professor Anthony Turton, Water expert - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State

They destroy with the intention of them capturing the contract to go and distribute water with tankers. Professor Anthony Turton, Water expert - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State

It gets very interesting because the municipality then supplies water in bulk, but then you get this long queue and it takes a long time to get to the front of the queue. What they then do is instead of going to fill up water from the municipal pipes, which is treated water, they just go to the nearest river and then they sell that to the consumer. Professor Anthony Turton, Water expert - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Turton's comments come amid a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal on the outskirts of Pretoria that has so far killed 23 people.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said tests are still being done to determine the cause of the outbreak, despite the Water and Sanitation Department suggesting that the state of municipal wastewater treatment systems was deteriorating.

Meanwhile, as the source of the waterborne disease remains unknown, residents in the area have been asked not to drink tap water as it is not safe for human consumption.

