Cape Winelands' Boschendal rated 'most beautiful vineyard in the world'
Wine tourism is booming in South Africa's Cape Winelands, as quality local wines continue to gain prestige on the global market.
With this tourism trend growing around the world, London-based specialist travel agency CV Villas analysed data to discover the top destinations for wine lovers to go on holiday.
Stellenbosch was ranked fifth globally, following destinations in France (two), the USA and Italy.
RELATED: Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price
The specialist travel agency also investigated to find what are considered the most beautiful vineyards, anywhere.
Boschendal, the historic wine farm outside Franschhoek, claimed the top prize.
How did they do the rating?
Taking a long list of vineyards from all around the globe, CV Villas ran the names through Instagram to see which have been shared the most on the social media platform.
Boschendal has been shared with the world 95,501 times, they found.
The survey also highlighted the latest developments at the iconic wine estate.
Over the past 100 years, this region has continually developed its wine offering - from Chardonnay to a complex Sauvignon Blanc - and has also started to offer wine tours, a farm shop, hiking tours, fruit picking, and so much more.CV Villas
Three other Cape wineries also made the "30 most beautiful vineyards" list - Tokara came in at number 19, followed by Waterkloof in 20th spot. Spier also just made it at number 30.
Click here to see the full list
Source : https://www.facebook.com/boschendal/photos/a.403549109660173/6896994236982262
More from Local
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
[VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind
'Banjo' was saved by the Owl Rescue Centre after his mother was shot and killed.Read More
Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?
A water expert says local mafias exist and that they sabotage infrastructure in a very precise and sophisticated manner.Read More
From 9 to 5 to full-time influencer - how Chad Jones became a TikTok star
Social media content creator Chad Jones has built up a following of over 2.5 million after quitting his job in software development.Read More
Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot - it's down to 4 names!
A shortlist of four names has been drawn up based on suggestions received from the public and the Mayor wants you to cast your vote.Read More
Death toll climbs to 8 following Glebelands mass shooting
In the early hours of Saturday morning, a group of men were drinking in one of the rooms at the hostel when a group stormed and shot at them.Read More
The dangers of cancelling insurance to cope with the high cost of living
These tough economic times are forcing households to make difficult decisions.Read More
South Africans urged to vaccinate against flu as cases rise
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there has been an increase in flu cases across the country as the winter season settles.Read More
'A demon in KZN when it comes to hitmen': Cele on Glebelands mass shooting
On Saturday, nine people were shot at the infamous Umlazi hostel, leaving seven dead and two injured.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
[VIDEO] Don't 'like' baboons? Maybe this little guy will change your mind
'Banjo' was saved by the Owl Rescue Centre after his mother was shot and killed.Read More
Can you be overweight AND fit? The experts weigh in
#fitbutfat... #fitinspo... #cleaneating... Sara-Jayne Makwala King hosts a panel discussion to cut through the 'noise' on social media.Read More
From 9 to 5 to full-time influencer - how Chad Jones became a TikTok star
Social media content creator Chad Jones has built up a following of over 2.5 million after quitting his job in software development.Read More
Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot - it's down to 4 names!
A shortlist of four names has been drawn up based on suggestions received from the public and the Mayor wants you to cast your vote.Read More
The dangers of cancelling insurance to cope with the high cost of living
These tough economic times are forcing households to make difficult decisions.Read More
Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’
'Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup' will take readers on the journey of her early days playing soccer on the streets to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach.Read More
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent
South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as all the judges gave him the golden buzzer.Read More
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent
It is never too early to have this conversation with your children.Read More