Cape Winelands' Boschendal rated 'most beautiful vineyard in the world'

Wine tourism is booming in South Africa's Cape Winelands, as quality local wines continue to gain prestige on the global market.

With this tourism trend growing around the world, London-based specialist travel agency CV Villas analysed data to discover the top destinations for wine lovers to go on holiday.

Stellenbosch was ranked fifth globally, following destinations in France (two), the USA and Italy.

The specialist travel agency also investigated to find what are considered the most beautiful vineyards, anywhere.

Boschendal, the historic wine farm outside Franschhoek, claimed the top prize.

How did they do the rating?

Taking a long list of vineyards from all around the globe, CV Villas ran the names through Instagram to see which have been shared the most on the social media platform.

Boschendal has been shared with the world 95,501 times, they found.

The survey also highlighted the latest developments at the iconic wine estate.

Over the past 100 years, this region has continually developed its wine offering - from Chardonnay to a complex Sauvignon Blanc - and has also started to offer wine tours, a farm shop, hiking tours, fruit picking, and so much more. CV Villas

Three other Cape wineries also made the "30 most beautiful vineyards" list - Tokara came in at number 19, followed by Waterkloof in 20th spot. Spier also just made it at number 30.

