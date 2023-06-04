[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up





Image: Screengrab from video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Instagram @siyakolisi

South Africa is holding thumbs that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be back in action in time for the Rugby World Cup after undergoing knee surgery.

When he left hospital at the beginning of May, Kolisi posted an upbeat video of his return home with wife Rachel in the driver's seat.

RELATED: WATCH Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

A more recent video shows the inspirational leader dancing to upbeat music as he tries to get back to form.

"I’ve had tough and challenging days this week" he acknowledged, but said he's tried to let positivity drive him into putting in the work.

I am embracing the present and discovering joy in the small moments, even during these challenging times. Remember, everyone’s journey is unique, and it’s important to honor your own pace. Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain

Watch that positivity lead Kolisi into an exuberant dance:

Rugby World Cup 2023 takes place in France from 8 September to 28 October.

In the meanwhile, Kolisi keeps inspiring fans with his regular exercise updates on Instagram.