[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
Lester Kiewit interviews Linton Rensburg, Stakeholder Relations Manager at Working On Fire.
On Saturday, 200 local firefighters headed to Canada to assist in tackling devastating wildfires.
The firefighters, along with 15 managers from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environmental Working on Fire Programme, departed from Mpumalanga to Alberta, Canada.
The mission is expected to last for 35 days.
RELATED: Celebrating Capetonian heroes on International Firefighter's Day (it's today)
South African firefighters will actively begin quelling the fires on Tuesday.
South Africa has a long-standing relationship and agreement with Canada, which allows for the exchange of firefighting resources, including firefighters.
South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that has a full-time wildfire firefighting force.Linton Rensburg, Stakeholder Relations Manager – Working On Fire
For us, it's an extremely proud moment.Linton Rensburg, Stakeholder Relations Manager – Working On Fire
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: Working on Fire
