'It isn't 1985. Stellenbosch Uni is committed to transformation and inclusivity'





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Louise van Rhyn, member of the Stellenbosch University convocation.

Last week, Stellenbosch University's convocation gathered to voice two motions against members of the executive committee.

Members of the convocation have been seeking to unseat the executive committee after claims of nepotism surfaced against Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers.

Dr Rudi Buys, the convocation's Executive Vice Chair, previously told CapeTalk that transformation and diversity are at the core of the debate.

Van Rhyn says that members of the convocation want to be consulted on important matters, which is what happened at last week's meeting.

While van Rhyn regrets that there had to be a 'public fight' in order to have voices and concerns heard, she is hopeful for the future of the university.

She says that Stellenbosch University is committed to inclusivity and changing the culture of the institution.

We've moved on from 1985. Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation

... people who have given up on having a voice, we've given them a voice. Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation

We have just been working together in a way that South Africa wants to work together. Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation

It's over now. Dr Louise van Rhyn, member – Stellenbosch University convocation

