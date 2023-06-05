Work together to BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION this World Environment Day – UN





It's World Environment Day (5 June) and the United Nations is on a mission to beat plastic pollution.

Did you know that every year, of the 400 million tons of plastic produced, a third is only used once?

That is over 130 million tons of plastic used only ONCE before being discarded in recycling sites, dumping sites, and sadly, oceans, rivers, and lakes.

Let’s redesign systems to prevent plastic waste.

Let’s push for a global agreement to #BeatPlasticPollution.

Let's innovate to eliminate, reduce, reuse & recycle.



We can all do better! Join in this #WorldEnvironmentDay: https://t.co/ENu9UG7uv1 pic.twitter.com/pZUfZrSQ7d ' UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 4, 2023

While more than 130 nations will discuss how to combat plastic pollution, including establishing a legally binding agreement, there are steps that you can take at home to make a difference - everything little bit counts.

“We must work as one (governments, companies, and consumers alike) to break our addiction to plastics, champion zero waste, and build a truly circular economy. Together, let us shape a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all, ” says UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Here are five simple things you can do at home to beat plastic pollution:

1) Reduce single-use plastics

Opt for more reusable alternatives instead of single-use plastics such as shopping bags, water bottles, coffee cups, and straws (yes, metal/glass straws are not just trendy).

Leave some reusable bags in your car so you don’t forget them at home when out shopping.

2) Refuse plastics straws

Be proactive and say no to plastic straws or switch to reusable or biodegradable alternatives.

If you need a straw for a medical condition, consider using a metal or bamboo straw.

3) Proper waste management

Make sure that your plastic waste is properly disposed of by separating it from other types of waste. If possible, opt for a separate recycling bin from your usual bin.

There are so many recycling programs and initiatives across various communities, why not support them?

4) Participate in clean-up campaigns

Get a little proactive and join (or even organise) a clean-up drive in your community. This can include beach clean-ups, community clean-ups, or even river clean-ups.

This not only gets the community involved but it also protects your local ecosystems.

5) Educate and spread awareness

Join the #BeatThePlastic campaign and share information about the harmful effects of plastic pollution with friends, family, and your community.

This article first appeared on 947 : Work together to BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION this World Environment Day – UN