[LISTEN] What is debt counselling and how might it help you out of a debt pit?
Every Monday on CapeTalk, Lester Kiewit chats about all things money.
Today, Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick, on what debt counselling is and what to expect out of debt counselling.
Kiewit reports that "debt assistance grew by 53% this year" indicating that South Africans are struggling, financially.
Kiewit also reports that many South Africans are trying to "make ends meet" so most people are relying on creditors to help close the gaps that might be missing. However, some are unable to repay what they owe - leading to a 'perpetual' debt cycle.
Moodley says debt counsellors might help.
But, what is debt counselling?
It's a strategy brought out by the national credit act in 2007 and it's a solution designed to help people over-indebted to climb out of that bottomless pit of debt.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
How does debt counselling work?
Moodley says, you'll have to approach a registered debt counsellor who will assess whether you qualify for their services or not.
Once approved, the counsellor will officially note your financial issue with your creditors and 'restructure' your budget so your repayments are manageable.
Usually this 'restructure' includes negotiating a "better repayment plan" which might be extended and a "better interest rate."
If you seek debt counselling, Moodley says, beware of scammers...
There are a lot of people out there posing as debt counsellors or who may be debt counsellors that are not necessarily doing things entirely by the book.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick
Moodley mentions some tips to prevent being scammed by debt counsellors, like:
1) Ask your debt counsellor for their registration number and validate it with the national credit register.
2) Debt counsellors shouldn't be accepting money directly from you - payment should go through a payment distribution agency.
3) Request receipts to ensure your debts are being payed.
Moodley also advises that you can directly approach your bank or creditors but debt counsellors "typically have strong relationships with creditors, so they're able to negotiate better repayment plans and interest rates for you."
