SA public picks a Chinese car as their favourite





A few years ago anyone picking a Chery as their car of choice would have had them labeled insane. The brand had an absolutely terrible reputation when it first launched here with QQ super compact hatchback in the early 2000s. We won't prattle on about that cars failings suffice to say it was universally regarded as poor.

Recent years though have seen a dramatic turnaround for the brand as the recent SA Guild of Mobility Journalists Car of the Year Awards show. Chery's Tiggo 8 Pro Max walked away with one of the most coveted awards of the evening, Motor Enthusiasts Choice, which is voted for by the South African public.

“We are overjoyed by our award,” said Tony Liu, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery South Africa. “The announcement is a clear endorsement of our Tiggo 8 Pro and its popularity among South African motorists.”

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is Chery's flagship SUV and offers everything in terms of power, performance, luxury features and space, without the punishing price tag of many of its competitors.

Priced at only R629 900, the Tiggo offers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and a full 360-degree camera system. It also has one of the largest touch-screen infotainment units of any car available. A lot of these systems would be optional extras, but come standard on the Tiggo.

The win is a clear endorsement on the already impressive sales numbers Chery has been making over recent years as the brand inches its way into the Top 10 bestselling brands in the country. To date, Chery has sold 6 600 new Tiggo models in South Africa and close to 20 000 units since commencing operations in the country.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max wasn't the only car making the Chinese proud. Its compatriot vehicle the Beijing X55 from BAIC SA also achieved a notable victory. That car took home the win in the hard-fought Compact Family category making it the first Chinese car to be so awarded.