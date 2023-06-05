[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What is that moment that turns you off as a person?
Well, a groom focusing on his phone while walking down the aisle with his bride is trending.
Instead of focusing on his bride during the wedding, the groom decided to be busy on his phone.
My body is here with you, but my mind is outside of town pic.twitter.com/IcC6jh4FWT' Mahuntsu (@Mahuntsu) June 2, 2023
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
