[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'

While the property market continues to face its ups and downs, it is still a buyers’ market.

This is mainly due to a large number of people looking to offload properties that they can no longer afford, says Aucamp.

I think a lot of people acquired property at the maximum [interest] rate that they could afford and now they need to downscale or rent to maintain a healthy credit record. Nadia Aucamp, broker owner – RE/MAX All Stars

For potential buyers looking to take advantage of the market, she recommends…

Keeping your credit profile up to date

Making sure that everything is in order and your loan payments are up to date

We always advise clients to get pre-approval from a bond originator to know that they are in the clear to buy a property. Nadia Aucamp, broker owner – RE/MAX All Stars

