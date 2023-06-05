[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'
Africa Melane speaks with Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) about tips for potential homeowners in the current property market.
While the property market continues to face its ups and downs, it is still a buyers’ market.
This is mainly due to a large number of people looking to offload properties that they can no longer afford, says Aucamp.
I think a lot of people acquired property at the maximum [interest] rate that they could afford and now they need to downscale or rent to maintain a healthy credit record.Nadia Aucamp, broker owner – RE/MAX All Stars
RELATED: Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
For potential buyers looking to take advantage of the market, she recommends…
-
Keeping your credit profile up to date
-
Making sure that everything is in order and your loan payments are up to date
We always advise clients to get pre-approval from a bond originator to know that they are in the clear to buy a property.Nadia Aucamp, broker owner – RE/MAX All Stars
RELATED: Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : [PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'
