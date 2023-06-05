4 suspects implicated in shooting outside Wynberg court to make first appearance
CAPE TOWN - Four suspects implicated in the murder of a woman outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court are expected to make their first appearance in the same court on Monday morning.
The victim was shot and killed after leaving the court building and making her way to a taxi rank in the area just over a week ago.
It's believed the deceased had been present at court for a case in which she was a witness.
CCTV footage of the attack, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the deceased walking on the pavement next to two people when a gunman quickly walks up to her, pulls out a firearm and fires two shots into the back of her head.
People can then be heard screaming while the shooter waits for her to fall to the ground before running away.
The police's Malcolm Pojie: "The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape Metropole where they conducted tracing operation and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence. Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiida as well as cellular phones that will be analysed."
