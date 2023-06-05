Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
[WATCH] Musa Motha's Britain's Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud

5 June 2023 10:54 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
musa motha
Britain's Got Talent

Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.

South African dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a breathtaking performance at Britain’s Got Talent finale on 4 June.

There was not a dry eye in the crowd when he took to the stage for a powerful performance.

Motha was the fan favourite to win following his historical golden-buzzer worthy performance at the auditions.

Diagnosed with cancer at a young age, he had his left leg amputated.

He found dance as an outlet for his creativity and had not looked back since.

RELATED: SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance

While he did not make it to the final three, he won the hearts of every viewer and audience member.

Mzansi rallied behind Motha, sharing their love and appreciation for the inspiring dancer.

RELATED: Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud




More from Entertainment

Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa

5 June 2023 10:48 AM

The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year.

The Masked Singer South Africa Photo: Facebook

Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here

3 June 2023 12:12 PM

Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer.

Image sources: Screengrab from Netflix trailer on YouTube

[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series

2 June 2023 2:26 PM

He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.

© atic12/123rf.com

These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend

2 June 2023 11:33 AM

Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series.

Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey

1 June 2023 7:05 PM

Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.

Screengrab of @maryborderskennedy TikTok's account Posted on: 18 May 2023

[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't

1 June 2023 5:12 PM

TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.

Image: screengrab from @steven_kitshoff Instagram post, 31 May

Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi

1 June 2023 11:44 AM

Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA

It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!

1 June 2023 11:26 AM

Canadian singer Alanis Morissette turns 49 years old today, jam out to some of her most ironic... sorry, ICONIC hits.

British actor, Tom Holland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 27th birthday to the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland!

1 June 2023 9:56 AM

Celebrate with seven facts you probably didn't know about Tom Holland.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!

1 June 2023 8:16 AM

Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today. Take a trip down memory lane with some of his best work.

