[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud





South African dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a breathtaking performance at Britain’s Got Talent finale on 4 June.

There was not a dry eye in the crowd when he took to the stage for a powerful performance.

Motha was the fan favourite to win following his historical golden-buzzer worthy performance at the auditions.

Diagnosed with cancer at a young age, he had his left leg amputated.

He found dance as an outlet for his creativity and had not looked back since.

While he did not make it to the final three, he won the hearts of every viewer and audience member.

Mzansi rallied behind Motha, sharing their love and appreciation for the inspiring dancer.

What an iconic image captured. Musa Motha 👏🏽 an inspirational young man. #bgt pic.twitter.com/sScQHSCwk2 ' it’sNothando (@ThandieOfficial) June 4, 2023

Musa Motha on @BGT is such an incredible artist - what an inspiration indeed ' AJ ℑ𝔰 ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔬𝔱𝔦𝔠 (@AJisChaotic) June 4, 2023

Musa Motha. I applaud you. You did a great job and I really thing you deserved the win. You were robbed and just know Vigo had nothing on you. Keep going champ.#BGT2023 #bgt ' Controversiall (@DIIGITALSTUDIOS) June 4, 2023

One word to describe Musa Motha? fierce!! 🫶🏽when he danced without the crutches it was pleasantly surreal👼 it is a blessing to witness his talent 💕🙇🏽 #BGT2023 #bgt ' Chisomaga 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Anyanwu__) June 4, 2023

MUSA MOTHA 🙌🏽🙌🏽



That's the tweet pic.twitter.com/LWfVfCojjS ' Youtube - Love Coincidentally 🏳️‍🌈 (@LCoincidentally) May 30, 2023

