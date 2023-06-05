[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?





Clement Manyathela interviews Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN (skip to 8:30).

Are you struggling with premature ejaculation and not 'lasting' as long as you'd hope?

Well, you aren't alone; in fact, 80% of men will struggle with it at some point in their lives, says Mutambirwa.

According to Mutambirwa, when the body has a deficit of serotonin, a chemical that's released during sex to provide a sense of euphoria, one is more likely to experience premature ejaculation.

While there are medications and creams that could be used to deal with it, most practices make use of antidepressants as they are known to increase one's serotonin.

This is what healthcare professionals refer to as 'off-label treatments', as they aren't necessarily designed for this purpose, but work regardless.

It's important to consult a professional before taking any medication.

By far the biggest; which has the best evidence and most successful is usually that [antidepressants]. Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist

