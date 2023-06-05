[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?
Clement Manyathela interviews Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN (skip to 8:30).
Are you struggling with premature ejaculation and not 'lasting' as long as you'd hope?
Well, you aren't alone; in fact, 80% of men will struggle with it at some point in their lives, says Mutambirwa.
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...
According to Mutambirwa, when the body has a deficit of serotonin, a chemical that's released during sex to provide a sense of euphoria, one is more likely to experience premature ejaculation.
While there are medications and creams that could be used to deal with it, most practices make use of antidepressants as they are known to increase one's serotonin.
This is what healthcare professionals refer to as 'off-label treatments', as they aren't necessarily designed for this purpose, but work regardless.
It's important to consult a professional before taking any medication.
By far the biggest; which has the best evidence and most successful is usually that [antidepressants].Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
RELATED: (LISTEN) OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119655923_close-up-of-passionate-young-asian-couple-having-on-bed-they-are-tired-of-sex-.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Is it good for couples to fight? 3 main reasons behind romantic conflict
If you say, 'we don't fight, we always fight or it's how you fight.' Esther Perel, relationship expert says, fighting is a MUST.Read More
And the SA Car of the year is...
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists have unveiled their choice for this year's best car.Read More
A Chinese car wins at SA Car of the Year for the first time
Chinese brand BAIC makes history taking the crown in the competitive Compact Family category.Read More
SA public picks a Chinese car as their favourite
Chery took home the coveted Motor Enthusiasts Choice at the SA Car of the Year AwardsRead More
[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit reports on a study by UCT on the rise of vaping in South African schools.Read More
[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding
There was even a heated exchange with the bride outside the church entrance.Read More
[LISTEN] What is debt counselling and how might it help you out of a debt pit?
Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick speaks on what to expect from debt counselling.Read More
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'
Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape.Read More
Work together to BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION this World Environment Day – UN
Join the fight against plastic pollution with these simple steps to make a difference this World Environment Day.Read More