'Power cuts have led to spike in dumped bodies in Macassar' - Ward Councillor
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Ward Councillor, Peter Helfrich.
On 27 May an unidentified woman’s body was found in the water on Macassar beach.
The woman is suspected to have been in her 30s and the body was found by fishermen at around 7AM.
The next day the body of a man was discovered in the bushes on Macassar Road, and another two bodies were found on 1 and 3 June respectively.
Helfrich says that it does not appear that these bodies that have been discovered were residents of Macassar.
It is quite possible that people were murdered outside our ward and dumped here.Peter Helfrich, Ward Councillor
He adds that the rise in crime and dumping of bodies they have been seeing coincides with the extended power outages the ward has been experiencing.
He says that sometimes Macassar will have power outages that last for days.
These criminals know that we live in a ward that is very dark and I think they are making use of that.Peter Helfrich, Ward Councillor
In the last month when we lost power from our local substation when it was vandalised, that is when the increase in [dumped] bodies started in the ward.Peter Helfrich, Ward Councillor
Helfrich says they have been attempting to work with Eskom to get security for their substation and to replace a failing cable, but they have been told that the power utility has no funds.
However, he says that even though they have raised the money in the ward for this, they have been told that Eskom will take 9 to 12 months to accept the donation.
I do not understand why Eskom cannot just come to the table and accept the funds.Peter Helfrich, Ward Councillor
Listen to the interview above for more.
