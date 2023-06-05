And the SA Car of the year is...





The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists have revealed their pick of South Africa's top car and the winner, for the first time, is a bakkie.

For the first time in the 37-year history of the Car of the Year awards, a double cab bakkie was crowned South Africa's Car of the Year for 2023: The Ford Ranger.

Considering the popularity of bakkies in general, it's a bit surprising that it took nearly four decades for these workhorses to take the top prize. Especially given that the country's number one selling car year on year has almost always been a bakkie, the legendary Toyota Hilux.

That fact must make Ford's historic win all the sweeter given the bitter rivalry between the two cars.

“It is an honour for us to receive these prestigious awards from the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists,” said Neale Hill, President, Ford Motor Company Africa. “These awards serve to underline the very positive attributes that the Next-Gen Ranger and Everest bring to our customers locally and globally."

The Ranger's stablemate, the Ford Everest, also took home a prize by winning the Adventure SUV category.

The Ranger wasn't the only history-making win of the awards though. China's BAIC SA and Chery also achieved some major milestones. The BAIC SA Beijing X55 was the first Chinese car ever to take home a prize at the Awards, winning the coveted Compact Family Category.

Meanwhile, Chery took home the Motor Enthusiasts Choice Award, which is based on votes from the public, clearly showing that South Africans are warming up to the once-derided Chinese cars.

See below for all the winners:

Compact Family Category: BAIC Beijing X55

Midsize Category: KIA Sportage

Premium Category: KIA Sorento

Adventure SUV Category: Ford Everest

Double Cab 4x4 Category: Ford Ranger

Luxury Category: Mercedes Benz S-Class

Performance Category: Audi RS 3

New-energy Category: Volvo XC 40 P8 Recharge

Motor Enthusiasts Choice: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max (Voted by the public)