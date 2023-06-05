



JOHANNESBURG - Doctor Nandipha Magudumana has lost her battle to declare her arrest and deportation from Tanzania as unlawful.

Judgment on her urgent application was handed down in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday morning.

Magudumana was challenging her arrest and deportation in the hope of being released from custody.

She is currently being detained at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre in the Free State.

Magudumana was arrested together with convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester in Arusha, Tanzania, in April.

Judge Philip Loubser: "I make the following order. The application is dismissed with costs, including the costs of two counsel who were so employed by respectively the first and third respondents and the sixth respondent."

This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana loses bid to declare her arrest, deportation from Tanzania unlawful