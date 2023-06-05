The UK is paying SA teachers over R200 000 to relocate
Are you a teacher looking for your next adventure? You should definitely add the UK to your list.
Britain’s Department of Education is offering ‘international relocation payments’ of £10 000 (about R243 400) to entice foreign physics and language teachers, Daily Mail reports.
The ‘relocation payment’ is to cover visa and moving expenses.
About 300 and 400 payments are expected to be made to teachers ahead of the next academic year (September).
Teachers from Ghana, India, Singapore, Jamaica, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe are set to benefit due to the origin country’s historical education links to Britain.
To qualify, teachers must have:
• A degree
• A recognised teacher-training qualification
• At least one year’s experience
• Be able to speak English at an undergraduate level
Newly recruited teachers will have the same status as those with qualifications from Europe, Australia and New Zealand who relocate to the UK to work.
This article first appeared on 947 : The UK is paying SA teachers over R200 000 to relocate
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-teacher-explaining-presentation-to-diverse-elementary-pupils-5905440/
