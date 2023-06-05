Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix
Last Thursday, the Presidential Climate Commission made public its recommendation for the country’s electricity system to maximise renewables in South Africa’s energy mix.
No coal, no nuclear, the future is renewables.
It's not only the most sustainable solution but the cheaper and faster one. We need 50 to 60 gigatonnes by the year 2030 instead of the previous 18 gigawatts recommended.
Nicholls says this is the thing we can build the quickest.
There are still people in the economy that feel renewable energy systems are not secure but studies both locally and internationally show that it can be secure and that the environmental and cost benefits are so great.Steve Nicholls, Head of Mitigation at the Presidential Climate Commission
Currently, there are no counties running purely on renewable energy.
Many countries are running on 40% penetration of real energy at the moment and that is the range the Climate Commission is recommending South Africa moves to.
Renewable energy is quite predictable, so it's variable, but you know when those variations are going to happen and you have time to plan for those lulls and make sure you have other resources.Steve Nicholls, Head of Mitigation at the Presidential Climate Commission
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Local
Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator
The South African Police Service said that the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated.Read More
Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday
Motorists can expect some relief this week as the petrol price will be cut.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China
South Africa and China have had a long and complex relationship for many decades.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha's unlawful arrest bid dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Challenges between taxi and e-hailing sectors have not led to that violence'
Santaco spokesperson speaks on the three e-hailing vehicles that were reportedly torched at Maponya Mall in Pimville.Read More
15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft
Recently, TFR has been seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.Read More
Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
She has been ordered to pay the legal fees for the counsel who represented the director of public prosecutions in the Free State, an investigating officer with police and the Home Affairs minister.Read More
[LISTEN] Is Zulu King Misuzulu's reign at risk amid tensions with Buthelezi?
There have been reports of tensions between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.Read More
The UK is paying SA teachers over R200 000 to relocate
The UK is looking for physics and language teachers.Read More