YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views





A YouTuber who intentionally crashed an airplane for views is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.

Trevor Jacob pleaded guilty to obstructing a federal investigation by clearing up the site of the crash, BBC News reports.

In the video, which had over 2.9 million views, he pretended that the accident was unavoidable.

In the plea agreement, he said that the video was part of a product sponsorship deal.

He agreed to plead guilty to "one felony count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation", says the US justice department.

"[He] did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his airplane as it descended and crashed," says the US Attorney's Office.

Jacob is said to have hiked to the site of the plane crash and recovered the footage.

While he reported the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, he later claimed to know the location of the site, according to the plea agreement.

The US Attorney says that Jacob had knowledge of the site and returned by helicopter to secure and remove the wreckage which he later destroyed.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance in the coming weeks.

