[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China
Clement Manyathela speaks with Prof David Monyae, Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.
According to Monyae, the relationship between China and South Africa was strained for many years.
China and the apartheid government had some significant ideological differences including the apartheid government's opposition to communism, as well as other factors.
After 1994, Monyae says the South African government began working on establishing a diplomatic relationship with mainland China.
While we have a stronger relationship with China now, it does raise the question of how this will impact our relationships with other superpowers, particularly the United States.
However, Monyae says that currently we share many common interests with China on core issues and that should be what determines our relationship with them.
The very same countries that are anti-China are stampeding getting into China… they want to benefit more, while they are asking us not to get closer to China.David Monyae, Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies - University of Johannesburg
We do not need to be listening to anyone but ourselves and our own people.David Monyae, Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies - University of Johannesburg
To what extent is our relationship with China uplifting people in poverty in this country? That is the core question we need to ask at any time.David Monyae, Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies - University of Johannesburg
This article first appeared on 702
