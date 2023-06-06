What do the racial quotas in the draft water regulations mean for users?
John Maytham speaks with Annalise Crosby, Legal Intelligence Manager at Agbiz.
The Water Act will require certain water users who want to, for example, take water from a resource, store water or divert the flow of water in a water source, to apply for a water license.
Because water is a public resource, and the department is the trustee of the water… certain water users must apply for licenses.Annalise Crosby, Legal Intelligence Manager - Agbiz
If these regulations come into law, farms or companies wanting to extract or store certain large volumes must have a corresponding minimum black shareholding.
For example, to draw between 500 000 and a million cubic meters of water, a black shareholding of 50% will be needed.
For over a million cubic meters, at least 75% black shareholding would be required.
It is not that there is not a problem that needs to be addressed but, I think that what they are trying to do now… is completely the wrong instrument and the wrong way to try and address this.Annalise Crosby, Legal Intelligence Manager - Agbiz
The Act could be particularly ruinous for family-run farms which Crosby says will be unable to take in a 50% or 75% partner so as to qualify for a water license.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jackf/jackf2006/jackf200606542/150156492-portrait-of-smiling-gardener-with-freshly-harvested-artichokes-in-homestead.jpg
