The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Gamers rejoice! Asus ROG Ally gaming device is here and sells for R16k in SA

5 June 2023 8:38 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
The Money Show
Asus

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device which allows you to enjoy almost all your PC games on a portable console.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

As of 15 June, gamers in South Africa will finally get their hands on the much-awaited Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming device.

It will costs R16 000, a R1 000 cheaper than Valve's Steam Deck, a different handheld gaming computer regarded as Asus' chief competition.

The Steam Deck's 64GB and 256GB versions retail for R17,000 and R21,500 respectively.

The ROG Ally and houses an AMD Z1 Extreme APU with 512GB of SSD storage, which includes the option to expand. It also has 17cm (7inch) 1080p 120Hz-capable display.

So what makes this device special, and worthy of forking out R16 000?

It's a very impressive device. It has incredible screen quality, and comes in slightly cheaper than its main competitor, the Steam Deck.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It's a premium product for a particular niche of people. It's brilliant at what it does.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

Listen to the audio for more.




The Money Show
Asus

