Gamers rejoice! Asus ROG Ally gaming device is here and sells for R16k in SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
As of 15 June, gamers in South Africa will finally get their hands on the much-awaited Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming device.
It will costs R16 000, a R1 000 cheaper than Valve's Steam Deck, a different handheld gaming computer regarded as Asus' chief competition.
The Steam Deck's 64GB and 256GB versions retail for R17,000 and R21,500 respectively.
The ROG Ally and houses an AMD Z1 Extreme APU with 512GB of SSD storage, which includes the option to expand. It also has 17cm (7inch) 1080p 120Hz-capable display.
So what makes this device special, and worthy of forking out R16 000?
Did you miss the livestream?' ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) May 11, 2023
Find out everything you have to know about the ROG Ally with our highlight video!
Check out more at: https://t.co/2987wtce0l#ROG #ROGALLY #playALLYourgames pic.twitter.com/tIsIT7Wc2l
It's a very impressive device. It has incredible screen quality, and comes in slightly cheaper than its main competitor, the Steam Deck.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It's a premium product for a particular niche of people. It's brilliant at what it does.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible
Operation Vulindlea is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms in South Africa.Read More
Govt spends over R700k for Digitech website, which cost developers R1k to make
The DigiTech website which was launched on 17 May 2022, is meant to showcase South African innovation.Read More
Zunaid Moti defends Zimbabwe business dealings, amid Amabhungane gagging order
A court ordered the non-profit investigative journalism unit to return thousands of company documents, allegedly linking the Moti Group to improper relationships with Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'
Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape.Read More
Cash-strapped SAns feeling effects of recent interest rate hike, says economist
The repo rate is the highest's it's been since the 2008 global recession hit the country's economy, currently sitting at 8.25%, while inflation remains high, and the rand continues to struggle.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on 25 years of the President Hotel
On 3 June 2023, the President Hotel celebrates its 25th birthday, but the history of the hotel goes much further back.Read More
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall
On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if anyone was hurt in the incident.Read More
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation
A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices.Read More