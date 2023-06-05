Zunaid Moti defends Zimbabwe business dealings, amid Amabhungane gagging order
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zunaid Moti, CEO and founder of Moti Group.
The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with non-profit investigative journalism unit Amabhungane, over unflattering articles published about the company.
The articles are based on internal documents, which Zunaid Moti, founder of the Moti Group claims were stolen and leaked to to Amabhungane.
At the weekend, a court order obtained by the Moti Group required Amabhungane to return thousands of company documents, which allegedly link the Moti Group to improper business dealings in Zimbabwe.
In a statement, Amabhungane welcomed the revised order, saying it undid “the worst aspects of the order”, obtained by the Moti Group on Thursday.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Moti says the stolen documents contains the Moti Group's intellectual property (IP) which is private, and not for public knowledge.
...within those documents was a series of information and IP belonging to a transaction called aluminothermic....It costs us R2.8bn in South Africa to develop this technology. That particular IP is also on those documents.Zunaid Moti, Founder - Moti Group
In Zimbabwe, we have a fantastic relationship with the government. Not only with the government, but with the people of Zimbabwe. We have a lot of money invested in Zimbabwe, it's right that we have a good relationship.Zunaid Moti, Founder - Moti Group
We haven't bribed anybody. The most important thing is, they've never been able to demonstrate one thing that I got from the government, as a result of my relationship.Zunaid Moti, Founder - Moti Group
Listen to the audio for more.
