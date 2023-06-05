Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?





Manchester City correspondent, Ian Cheeseman says that for many of the fans in the blue half of Manchester, the FA Cup final win over Man United was seen as another stepping stone on the road to a historic treble.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for Man City at Wembley as Pep Guardiola’s side added the FA Cup to the Premier League title.

As a result, City are on the verge of becoming just the second team in English history to win a treble of the League, FA Cup and Champions League as they prepare to take on Inter Milan in the final this coming Saturday.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Cheeseman said that the focus is fully on the next final.

It's been seen as the next step towards the treble. Winning the FA Cup final at a packed Wembley against United was only a dream as child and to be there and witness it was something else and it was a great moment. It’s almost dismissed as a stepping stone to the treble rather than the momentous occasion that it was. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent

United were caught out by City’s long ball from the off. It can be frustrating watching City sometimes, just pass it around and keep the ball moving. I’m guessing Pep did it deliberately to make his players have a go from the first whistle. Gundogan had the space and technique to execute the volley the way he did. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

Cheeseman added that a win in Istanbul would complete the project that Guardiola started when he joined the club.

Pep’s drive has always been to win the Champions league and the owners feel that will put them on the global map and everyone will take them seriously. Seeing him cry indicates how important it is for him to complete the project. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent

He might feel that he might do something else and he has been away from his family for so long and I wouldn’t blame him if he thinks it’s time to give back to his family who have been living in Barcelona this whole time and sacrificing so much for Pep to be able to do what he is doing. It is clear though that the focus is firmly on Istanbul and all those things with the coach and some players will be discussed after the final. Ian Cheeseman, Man City Correspondent

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City. Picture: 123rf

Watch below for the full interview with Ian Cheeseman:

This article first appeared on 947 : Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?