ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is mourning the death of former energy minister, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed.
Joemat-Pettersson, who hailed from the Northern Cape, has had a long history in the party but over the years, has regularly courted controversy for falling foul of her oath of office.
Most recently, Joemat-Pettersson, who at the time of her death was the chairperson of the police portfolio committee, was accused of bribery by the husband of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
During her time as the country’s energy minister, Joemat-Pettersson was implicated in two major scandals.
One was the sale of the country’s oil stocks, a decision later reversed by the Western Cape High Court.
The other, the controversial attempt to acquire nuclear power for South Africa.
In March, Joemat-Pettersson spoke to Eyewitness News about the impact the corruption allegations have had on her career and her reputation.
"It’s been 10 years since I’ve been crucified about a nuclear deal, that I had signed, and no matter what I said, I would also be guilty, I’d be corrupt, and the most difficult part was my name was being tarnished, and my reputation was dragged through the mud - I became this villain."
Joemat-Pettersson was cleared by Parliament’s ethics committee in March after being implicated by the Zondo commission of inquiry in relation to the nuclear agreements.
"I’ve always maintained that I’m not for sale, and I would never be for sale, I’m not corrupt."
Until her death, Joemat-Pettersson also maintained her innocence in the oil stock saga, saying the oil never left South African shores, and she was never found guilty of any wrongdoing.
May the soul of Cde Tina Joemat-Pettersson Rest in Peace. 🕊️🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fWEsQTTTn7' African National Congress (@MYANC) June 5, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson
More from Politics
ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59
In December 2022 during the ANC’s elective conference, Tina Joemat-Pettersson went head-to-head with Nomvula Mokonyane for the post of the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general.Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin'
On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters.Read More
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO
The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids
Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted".Read More
'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise
The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.Read More
38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General
Maluleke painted a grim picture of how municipalities were being run, saying there was a deterioration in local governance across the country, with councils ‘not well equipped and disciplined adequately’ to handle their duties.Read More
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled
The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.Read More
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More
More from Local
What do the racial quotas in the draft water regulations mean for users?
New draft regulations on water usage will include racial quotas for the allocation of water licenses for large consumers.Read More
The day that was: Deadline looms for ZEP, Magudamana loses ‘unlawful’ arrest bid
The Eyewitness News bulletin with Glady Mutele.Read More
Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator
The South African Police Service said that the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated.Read More
Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday
Motorists can expect some relief this week as the petrol price will be cut.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China
South Africa and China have had a long and complex relationship for many decades.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha's unlawful arrest bid dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Challenges between taxi and e-hailing sectors have not led to that violence'
Santaco spokesperson speaks on the three e-hailing vehicles that were reportedly torched at Maponya Mall in Pimville.Read More
Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix
Steve Nicholls from the Presidential Climate Commission, explains why the country requires renewable energy to help manage the energy crisis.Read More
15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft
Recently, TFR has been seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.Read More
Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
She has been ordered to pay the legal fees for the counsel who represented the director of public prosecutions in the Free State, an investigating officer with police and the Home Affairs minister.Read More