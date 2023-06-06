[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time
Season one of Sex and the City aired in the United States on HBO from June 6 to August 23, 1998.
Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York became the women who told relatable stories while looking fab and keeping their friendship and sex lives at the center of each episode.
This series took the world by storm as these characters influenced how a generation of women think, practice, and talk about sex, allowing them to embrace their sexual desires publicly and unlocking the idea of women as sexual beings on par with men.
Of course, who can forget the love story between Mr Big and Carrie, this one made us think we were all relationship experts.
Sadly, the series ended in 2004 but circled back with a reboot in 2021 called, 'And Just Like That' which most critics say isn't as good as the original series.
So, let's take a look at some scenes that were simply ICONIC!
1) When Miranda And Carrie Got Honest And Real In The Thrift Store
2) When Charlotte Loved Her "Rabbit" (AKA, her vibrator)
3) When Big Found Carrie In Paris
4) When Berger Dumped Carrie Via Post-It Note
5) Samantha Jones being... Samantha Jones
The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that's just fabulous.Carrie Bradshaw
Here's to self-love, relationships, and friendships!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sex_and_the_City_.jpg
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud
Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.Read More
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa
The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year.Read More
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here
Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer.Read More
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series
He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.Read More
These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend
Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey
Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.Read More
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't
TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic.Read More
Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff bids emotional farewell to DHL Stormers and Mzansi
Yes, after 12 seasons, Steven Kitshoff is bidding farewell to the DHL Stormers and Mzansi as he moves to Northern Ireland.Read More
It isn't ironic, it's Alanis Morissette's birthday today!
Canadian singer Alanis Morissette turns 49 years old today, jam out to some of her most ironic... sorry, ICONIC hits.Read More