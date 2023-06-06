Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time

6 June 2023 8:05 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Sex and the City
On this day

The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.

Season one of Sex and the City aired in the United States on HBO from June 6 to August 23, 1998.

Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York became the women who told relatable stories while looking fab and keeping their friendship and sex lives at the center of each episode.

This series took the world by storm as these characters influenced how a generation of women think, practice, and talk about sex, allowing them to embrace their sexual desires publicly and unlocking the idea of women as sexual beings on par with men.

Of course, who can forget the love story between Mr Big and Carrie, this one made us think we were all relationship experts.

Sadly, the series ended in 2004 but circled back with a reboot in 2021 called, 'And Just Like That' which most critics say isn't as good as the original series.

So, let's take a look at some scenes that were simply ICONIC!

1) When Miranda And Carrie Got Honest And Real In The Thrift Store

2) When Charlotte Loved Her "Rabbit" (AKA, her vibrator)

3) When Big Found Carrie In Paris

4) When Berger Dumped Carrie Via Post-It Note

5) Samantha Jones being... Samantha Jones

The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well, that's just fabulous.

Carrie Bradshaw

Here's to self-love, relationships, and friendships!

Sex And The City Samantha GIFfrom Sex And The City GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time




