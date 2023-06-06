Evict homeless at Castle of Good Hope by 16 June! - Cape Town to Public Works





Lester Kiewit interviews Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO of the Castle of Good Hope.

In a letter to Minister Sihle Zikalala, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offers the City's full support in dealing with the unlawful occupation around the Castle of Good Hope.

Hill-Lewis says the City is prepared to launch an eviction application on behalf of Public Works.

Should the City not receive a response by 16 June, the City will have no other option but to act in the public interest and seek legal intervention from the courts.

I’ve written to Minister Zikala urging immediate resolution of unlawful occupation of the nationally-owned Castle of Good Hope.



If national government won’t act, the City is ready to launch eviction for relocation and site restoration.



Read more: https://t.co/oXob80e2UU pic.twitter.com/F4yTcobIHd ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) June 5, 2023

RELATED: (Homeless evictions) 'No trust between Cape Town and people living on streets'

Gilfellan says that he has reached out to all parties involved to ensure that humane and amicable solutions are proposed, to ensure that all parties are respected, including the homeless.

He adds that intergovernmental relations need to act in the interest of the vulnerable and marginalised, which historically are the ones that have been getting the short end of the stick.

At the end of the day, society owes it to its most vulnerable to find solutions. Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO – Castle of Good Hope

Homelessness is just a symptom; the root cause is inequality, poverty, and unemployment. Calvyn Gilfellan, CEO – Castle of Good Hope

To read the City's full media release, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.