How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What do the racial quotas in the draft water regulations mean for users? New draft regulations on water usage will include racial quotas for the allocation of water licenses for large consumers. 6 June 2023 7:43 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
The day that was: Deadline looms for ZEP, Magudamana loses ‘unlawful’ arrest bid The Eyewitness News bulletin with Glady Mutele. 6 June 2023 5:27 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies at 59 In December 2022 during the ANC’s elective conference, Tina Joemat-Pettersson went head-to-head with Nomvula Mokonyane for the pos... 5 June 2023 8:07 PM
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible Operation Vulindlea is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms in South Afric... 5 June 2023 8:49 PM
Gamers rejoice! Asus ROG Ally gaming device is here and sells for R16k in SA The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device which allows you to enjoy almost all your PC games on a portable console. 5 June 2023 8:38 PM
Govt spends over R700k for Digitech website, which cost developers R1k to make The DigiTech website which was launched on 17 May 2022, is meant to showcase South African innovation. 5 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it Hip-hop is changing because of more progressive cultural views and greater LGBTQ+ representation. 6 June 2023 8:19 AM
Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’ Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace. 5 June 2023 2:51 PM
What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps? This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means. 5 June 2023 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
[LISTEN] Steven 'Kitsy' Kitshoff leaves the DHL Stormers, now what? IOL Sports editor John Goliath speaks to Lester Kiewit about changes at the Stormers and what the new team could look like. 2 June 2023 10:49 AM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes. 6 June 2023 8:05 AM
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening. 5 June 2023 10:54 AM
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year. 5 June 2023 10:48 AM
View all Entertainment
India's deadliest train accident in 20 years leaves 280 killed, 12 000 injured Indian officials are searching for answers on what caused the deadly collision. 5 June 2023 9:50 AM
[WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires Local is lekker (and lifesaving)! 5 June 2023 8:29 AM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it

6 June 2023 8:19 AM
by The Conversation

Hip-hop is changing because of more progressive cultural views and greater LGBTQ+ representation.

Article by Matthew Oware, Professor of Sociology at the University of Richmond.

In the 2018 song “Boss Life,” the rapper Offset, part of the multiplatinum-selling rap group Migos, rhymed: “I do not vibe with queers.”

Such casual use of a perceived anti-gay slur is not uncommon in the history of hip-hop.

But the discussion that Offset’s lyrics provoked gave an insight into how the genre is evolving.

Addressing claims of homophobia, the rapper wrote on Instagram: “I didn’t write the line about gay people. … I got love for all people.”

He continued: “To me [by] ‘queer’ I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.”

I have no reason to question Offset’s sincerity, although other artists have criticized him for the slur.

But as a scholar of hip-hop and social consciousness, what interests me more is that Offset felt the need to reply at all; many of his rap predecessors have not felt the need after similar incidents.

As rap music approaches its 50th anniversary in August, I believe it is increasingly embracing challenges to – and debates about – homophobia.

That is, hip-hop has evolved to the point where anti-gay rhetoric invites condemnation from members of the culture.

It is still present in some rap lyrics – as indeed is true of all genres, from pop to country – but hip-hop is changing because of more progressive cultural views and greater LGBTQ+ representation.

The history of homophobia in rap music

Hip-hop has always been a socially conscious genre – but whereas it has historically challenged racial discrimination, it has slowly evolved on issues related to gender and sexuality.

Arguably one of the most poignant social commentaries on institutional racism at the time, “The Message,” released in 1982 by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, included the anti-gay slur “f in a disparaging context.

Indeed, throughout the 1980s and 1990s, high-profile rap groups such as N.W.A. and artists like DMX similarly used pejorative language against members of the gay and lesbian community.

Perhaps the most famous rapper using homophobic lyrics is Eminem. On “The Marshall Mathers LP,” he rhymed, “Hate fs? The answer’s yes.”

In the aftermath of this controversy, Eminem performed with famous gay singer Elton John at the 2001 Grammys.

Nevertheless, on follow-up albums, he continued to use the slur.

Throughout this controversy, there was only a muted response from the rap community itself.

Advocacy groups such as the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation have long campaigned against the use of such language, lambasting Eminem’s hateful rhetoric and lyrics alluding to violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

And such lyrics have real-world impacts.

Indeed, researchers who studied the link between rap music and resistance among young men of colour to coming out found that it influenced some gay men’s decision to conduct any same-sex practices on the “down low” to avoid revealing their sexuality.

The start of change in rap community

In the latter 2000s, attitudes began to change.

For example, in 2005 Kanye West apologized for his past homophobia and even urged fellow artists to cease using lyrics that degrade the LGBTQ+ community.

“I wanna just come on TV and just tell my rappers, just tell my friends, yo, stop it,” he said in reference to derogatory anti-gay slurs.

In 2012, Jay-Z decried discrimination against gay people and promoted gay marriage.

These individual actions did not end anti-gay expression in rap, but it does, I believe, show progress among those in the hip-hop community.

And others, from Nicki Minaj to Fat Joe, later followed suit as the 2010s progressed.

Furthermore, hip-hop artists and fans have increasingly welcomed what could be described as a queer aesthetic once frowned upon.

Some cisgender male lyricists have appropriated parts of queer culture as part of their acts.

For instance, popular Atlanta rapper Young Thug often cross-dresses, wearing women’s clothing.

In a 2016 MTV interview regarding his wardrobe choice, he stated, “In my world, you can be gangsta with a dress, or you can be gangsta with baggy pants.”

This contrasts with earlier rap. Such attire would be unthinkable in the 1990s when the belief was that “real” men “don’t wear tight clothes,” in the words of New York rappers Thug Slaughter Force.

This idea was rooted in the belief that “hypermasculine” and “macho” straight guys wore loose-fitting clothing.

However, many present-day male rappers wear tight-fitting clothes – a fashion choice once considered “gay” and therefore demeaned in the rap world.

Moreover, such outfits are created by gay fashion designers, a point that Offset acknowledged while defending himself against claims of homophobia.

Out of the closet and onto the mics

Being comfortable with a gay aesthetic is one positive development.

Even more telling, I believe, is the growing number of mainstream LGBTQ+ rappers.

For many years there were no high-profile gay hip-hop artists.

In fact, as late as 2014 Larry King was asking interviewees if they thought there would “ever be … gay rap artists.”

There were, of course, but major record labels at that time rejected signing them.

Over the past decade, there has been a rise in the number of successful gay and lesbian emcees.

Albeit the music of openly gay Lil Nas X is more pop than rap, it has sold over one million copies.

Moreover, he has collaborated with other mainstream lyricists like Nas, Jack Harlow, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion – all cisgender straight emcees.

Lesbian rapper Young M.A. achieved platinum status and works with industry rappers.

Even 50 Cent, no stranger to homophobic lyrics, praised her on Instagram: “Young M.A. the hottest s** out right now. I don’t like a lot of s, but this is Tuff.”

Perhaps the best example of how hip-hop has evolved on issues of sexuality can be seen in the case of Tyler the Creator.

Early in his career, Tyler frequently used anti-gay slurs, such as in the 2011 song “Yonkers” in which he says “I’ll crash that f*ing airplane that that ft n B.o.B. is in.”

But in 2018 he “came out,” revealing his attraction to a man in his music. In the song, “I Ain’t Got Time,” he rhymes “I been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Eminem responded by calling him a homophobic slur but later apologized.

Still room for growth in rap music

In a perfect world there would be no slur to apologize for.

But it does show that hip-hop has evolved to a point at which self-reflection and conversations are taking place on past and present instances of homophobia.

As the genre hits 50, previously marginalized LGBTQ+ voices are beginning to be heard – along with denouncements of homophobia by straight artists.

That’s not to say that anti-gay beliefs don’t persist in the music of some.

In his 2020 song “Pimpin’ Ain’t Eazy,” Kodak Black uses the anti-lesbian slur “d**,” rapping, “Like a d, man, you ncan’t f with me.”

But hip-hop is not alone. Homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of prejudice persist in the United States and across the globe.

And at least for now, rap artists are called on it – increasingly by members of their own community.

This article was published with courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on 947 : How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologise for it




6 June 2023 8:19 AM
by The Conversation

More from Lifestyle

Pride flag. Photo: Unsplash/Sophie Emeny

Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’

5 June 2023 2:51 PM

Woolworths has finally responded to the backlash of its Pride campaign, and they're choosing peace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

What's ethical non-monogamy (ENM) and why's it causing a stir on dating apps?

5 June 2023 2:46 PM

This new term swung into the dating streets and love-seekers on Tinder claim it as a modern dating style. Here's what it means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Jacob (29) could be facing 20 years in prison for intentionally crashing a plane. Photo: Twitter/PicturesFoIder (screenshot)

YouTuber faces 20 years in prison after deliberately crashing a plane for views

5 June 2023 1:47 PM

Trevor Jacob is facing 20 years in prison for deliberately crashing a plane and clearing the crash site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olegdudko/123rf.com

[WATCH] Is it good for couples to fight? 3 main reasons behind romantic conflict

5 June 2023 11:56 AM

If you say, 'we don't fight, we always fight or it's how you fight.' Esther Perel, relationship expert says, fighting is a MUST.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

And the SA Car of the year is...

5 June 2023 11:44 AM

The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists have unveiled their choice for this year's best car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

torwai/123rf

[LISTEN] Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?

5 June 2023 11:37 AM

80% of men will struggle with premature ejaculation at some point in their lives, says a Urologist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Chinese car wins at SA Car of the Year for the first time

5 June 2023 11:31 AM

Chinese brand BAIC makes history taking the crown in the competitive Compact Family category.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA public picks a Chinese car as their favourite

5 June 2023 11:12 AM

Chery took home the coveted Motor Enthusiasts Choice at the SA Car of the Year Awards

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF licsiren1

[LISTEN] '1 in 5 matriculants are vaping in schools' and parents are helping

5 June 2023 10:59 AM

Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit reports on a study by UCT on the rise of vaping in South African schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Distracted groom focuses on his phone and ignores wife at their wedding

5 June 2023 10:22 AM

There was even a heated exchange with the bride outside the church entrance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What do the racial quotas in the draft water regulations mean for users?

Local

ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Politics Local

The day that was: Deadline looms for ZEP, Magudamana loses ‘unlawful’ arrest bid

Local

EWN Highlights

Mapisa-Nqakula wants Mkhwebane to stop ‘vilifying' her in the media

6 June 2023 12:16 PM

Joburg ActionSA threatens no-confidence motion in Gwamanda over scammer claims

6 June 2023 12:12 PM

Katlego Banga’s family forgives driver involved in crash that claimed his life

6 June 2023 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA