



After Kanye 'Ye' West's divorce from social media mogul Kim Kardashian in 2022, he 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah in January 2023.

The couple's 'marriage' is reportedly 'not legally clear' but they both insist that they are married, with the rapper spotted wearing a gold ring on his ring finger.

Take a look at the newlyweds below:

But people are asking who is West's wifey and how did she get in the picture?

Censori is 27 years old, from Australia, and an architect who met Ye after taking a job at Yeezy back in November 2020.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as the Head of Architecture at Ye’s company.

The new Mrs. West earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in the same field from the University of Melbourne.

The couple have been spotted on date nights and walking the streets of Los Angeles together with many Kanye fans noticing that he might look... happy?

The couple has also been making headlines for their unique style... of course, it's Ye - did we expect anything less than couple outfits like this?

RELATED: KANYE WEST’S WIFE GETS TWEEPS TALKING OVER BIZARRE CHURCH OUTFIT

Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has not yet spoken out about his recent 'marriage' but there are reports of Censori meeting Ye's kids who he shares with Kardashian.

Here's to love!

This article first appeared on KFM : Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?