Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings Limited.
As we enter Pride Month, many businesses are celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
Retail company Woolworths is no different.
They have created a range of Pride merchandise with its “Be an Ally” campaign, where funds will be donated to LGBTQ+ supporting organisations.
However, the response received by the retailer thus far has been everything but love, with some (ex) customers boycotting the retailer.
RELATED: Woolworths claps back at Pride merch backlash: ‘It is not up for debate’
Woolworths took to Twitter saying that 'every person has the right to dignity regardless of their identity – this is a fact enshrined in our constitution. It is not up for debate'.
Bagattini says that being an ally is 'critical', adding that Woolworths is actively taking action to address social justice and social development issues.
Despite the backlash, Woolworths is taking a firm stand in ensuring that members of the LGBTQ+ community are heard, valued, and loved.
We see ourselves as a responsible business and the position that we take on social issues is important.Roy Bagattini, Group CEO – Woolworths Holdings Limited
Visibility is important.Roy Bagattini, Group CEO – Woolworths Holdings Limited
We are doing the right thing towards our ambitions of building a more inclusive world.Roy Bagattini, Group CEO – Woolworths Holdings Limited
We are going to stick to our position on this.Roy Bagattini, Group CEO – Woolworths Holdings Limited
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'
Source : Wikimedia Commons: HelenOnline
