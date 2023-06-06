Premier Alan Winde heads to USA to ramp up trade deals for Western Cape
Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde ahead of his visit to the US later this week.
- On 5 February 2021, the US Consulate General in Cape Town and the Western Cape government jointly launched a Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership
- Winde's trip comes at a critical time when the South African government's political support of Russia has placed the country on frosty terms with the US
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is heading Stateside on Friday to punt the province's wares to the economic powerhouse.
Winde will look to strengthen the already existing economic, trade, and goodwill partnership between the province, presenting the Western Cape as a foreign direct investment destination.
It's about trade. It's about increasing foreign direct investment into our region... making sure we are on the US trade investment agenda.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Winde says the trip is an important one given how vital the US is in helping grow the local economy and increase jobs.
For us, it's a big deal. Obviously, for the US, we're small fry, but you've got to keep making noises so you remain relevant.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
It's a little over two years since the US Consulate General in Cape Town and the Western Cape government jointly launched a Trade and Investment Promotion Partnership.
Its aim is "to build on the momentum of the existing economic relationship to promote shared prosperity and economic development".
Winde's trip comes just weeks after the Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said they will push for South Africa to remain in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).
Recent tensions between Pretoria and Washington had raised a question mark around South Africa's inclusion in Agoa.
You've got the feeling that sometimes the US will say, well let's actually exit South Africa out of AGOA... and I will show them the benefit South Africa brings.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
