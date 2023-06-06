Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC
Lester Kiewit speaks to Premier Alan Winde ahead of his visit to the US later this week to reinforce economic and trade ties, amidst tensions between Pretoria and Washington.
- SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms
- Last month, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel said he would push for SA to remain in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) amid tensions between Pretoria and Washington
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says his forthcoming trip to the US will likely involve some 'firefighting'.
SA-US relations have taken a blow recently after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms.
"I'm sure I'll be doing a little bit of firefighting too, to make sure the South African flag is held up high" he said on Tuesday morning, while speaking on Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit.
There is a lot of tension right now between the US and South Africa.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Last month, members of the ANC and the DA also headed stateside to advocate for South Africa's participation in the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)
Winde says South Africa's continued inclusion in the act is essential:
That is part of why I need to go, to explain what the impact would be on citrus in the Western Cape.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Agoa allows us access to [that] market, where if it wasn't in place, the South American countries would out compete us.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
I'm going with a real mandate of the industry in the Western Cape.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Winde will leave for the US on Friday.
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
