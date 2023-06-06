The Sexpo is BACK and SEXIER than ever with flirty fun and erotic entertainment
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Francesca Hirst, The Sex Expo MC and Miss Nude SA.
It may be winter, but things are heating up in the Mother City as the highly anticipated Sex Expo returns, better and sexier than ever.
Visitors can look forward to non-stop sizzling entertainment from burlesque shows, workshops on sexual health, sexy dance routines, and so much more, including the fan favourite Pricasso.
The Sex Expo is the gift that keeps on giving.
This year, taking centre stage is Francesca Hirst, Miss Nude SA who will be MC'ing the event.
Important information to take note of:
- Dates: 9 – 11 June 2023
- Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
- General tickets: R220 to R280
- VIP tickets: R660 to R730
If you're unable to get tickets online, not to worry as tickets will be available at the door.
Times:
- Friday 9 June - 11:00 to 23:00
- Saturday 10 June - 11:00 to 23:00
- Sunday 11 June - 11:00 to 18:00
To book tickets, click here.
Ladies, if you're looking for a little bit of excitement in your life you should definitely come down.Francesca Hirst, The Sex Expo MC and Miss Nude SA
There's something to cater for everyone's needs.Francesca Hirst, The Sex Expo MC and Miss Nude SA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: Thesexexposa
