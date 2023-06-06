Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'
'A rookie move.' 'Read the room.' 'A poor PR team.'
These are some of the reasons Tweeps are giving for the electricity minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's expensive wardrobe choice for a television interview which he appeared in on Sunday, 4 June.
In a twitter post shared by Ramokgopa’s official account, the minister is wearing a boldly branded, high-end, Michael Kors sweater that retails for about R6000.
Some Tweeps called the minister's fashion choice 'bad taste' since most people in South Africa are struggling to put food on their tables with the rising inflation and interest rates during the country's loadshedding crisis.
Not to mention, the electricity minister's sweater costs more than the basic minimum wage in South Africa.
According to stats from mondaq.com, from 1 March 2023, the national minimum wage for all workers is R25. 42 for each ordinary hour worked. This is equivalent to R4 182. 61 for a person working a 38 hour week; and to R4 953. 09 per month for a person working a 45 hour week.
Tweeps clapped back on the minister's tweet, saying 'it's an insult to the poor.'
R6000 sweater. Bad taste, whilst majority struggle to find daily food. pic.twitter.com/VhO94esVIu' 377 ROA Capital (@377_ROA) June 6, 2023
Read the room. I’m not saying don’t wear your fav brands. But your PR team has failed here. You are here to address an issue that’s crippling the economy daily, and the attention is on the indirect endorsement of a luxury brand. E nale bo out of touch…' OT (@Its_Otee) June 4, 2023
Shouldn’t there be a rule that prohibits ministers from appearing in public, when on official duty, wearing heavily branded clothing?' Nkalakatha (@DondaMashobane) June 4, 2023
Let me guess he couldn't wear a shirt and jacket because of loadshedding. Helper was not able to iron shirts.' T - Mac 💣 (@RealMTshabalala) June 4, 2023
Michael Kors dude? Lol. Apara baiki le hempe or something plain, di label look crass especially in an economy like ours.' Self Proclaimed Prophetess (@nthabiseng_ms) June 5, 2023
We know and understand you can afford to wear any clothing brand but appearing like this on a National tv is an insult to the poor.' No DMs Please 🚫 (@MahlodiJR) June 5, 2023
Completely out of touch with reality. His PR people surely should have given him an unbranded shirt?' Eben Gewers (@EbenGewers) June 5, 2023
This article first appeared on KFM : Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'
Source : https://twitter.com/Kgosientsho_R/status/1665390018129539079/photo/1
