WATER lotta money - R4.3 billion earmarked for Water and Sanitation improvements





Councillor Zahid Badroodien speaks to John Maytham about the newly approved R18,5 billion Water and Sanitation budget for the next three financial years.

- The plan is to spend R38 million on new taps and toilets for informal settlements in addition to services already provided says the CoCT

- R246,5 million will be spent replacing 100km of sewer pipes

Lessons have been learned from Day Zero says Mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien, as the City announces it's multi-billion rand budget for his department over the next three years.

Some R18.5 billion has been approved to 'build Cape Town’s water future and resilience' at a council meeting last week.

That's investing money into the big ticket items such as the waste water treatment works which will receive by far the biggest amount of money. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

Also towards our pipe replacement programme and the pump station upgrades and expansions across the city. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says the investments are geared towards building a ‘City of Hope’ and actioning the City's Water Strategy.

He adds that one of the goals of his department has been to reduce the City's reliance on surface water.

We know that we need to produce more water from new water sources. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

However, he admits that when it comes to new water projects, such as desalination, things remain in the very early stages of planning.

We're still needing to go through very many processes and engaging with other spheres of government before we even put spade to soil. Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town

