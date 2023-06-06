E-Hailing Association: 'There must be a common motive for the ongoing attacks'
Africa Melane speaks with Vhatuka Mbelengwa, E-Hailing Association spokesperson.
Last week three e-hailing vehicles were damaged, and their drivers were attacked.
The e-hailing sector has reportedly opened up cases with the police after the attacks near Maponya Mall.
Mbelengwa says that they do not have all the details of the most recent attack, but says it seems to be the same pattern as the previous ones.
He says it seems to be that transport operators are frustrated with e-hailing vehicles undermining prices.
It is history repeating itself.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
He adds that for years they have been trying to have the transport industry regulated to prevent this type of violence but to no avail.
Our cries are going unheard. Government is very unresponsive, and the problem continues to persist.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
He says what they would be calling for is a price-determining instrument in order to ensure e-hailing does not directly compete with the prices of taxis.
Mbelengwa says that they do not believe these attacks are coming as an instruction from any official organisation.
He says that part of the problem is that the e-hailing apps are not built safely, and drivers will arrive at a point to pick up someone requesting a ride, only to be attacked.
When this does happen, he says that the e-hailing companies are not able to trace who put out the request in order to give that information to the police.
At some point we need to be able to identify who these people are and what their motive is.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
This cannot be an ongoing national problem without there being a common motive.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Association
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : E-Hailing Association: 'There must be a common motive for the ongoing attacks'
More from Local
Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'
As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.Read More
2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know
The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.Read More
WATER lotta money - R4.3 billion earmarked for Water and Sanitation improvements
The money forms part of the City’s R18,5 billion Water and Sanitation budget for the next three financial years.Read More
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'
In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'Read More
A way out of the rent trap? Govt's home loan initiative for first time buyers
First Home Finance is a housing subsidy that enables qualifying beneficiaries to buy or build their homes on an affordable basis.Read More
Premier Alan Winde heads to USA to ramp up trade deals for Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde will travel to the US this week in a bid to strengthen an existing economic, trade, and goodwill partnership.Read More
Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'
The retailer said that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is 'not up for debate'.Read More
Evict homeless at Castle of Good Hope by 16 June! - Cape Town to Public Works
The City of Cape Town will seek legal intervention if the Department of Public Works does not respond by 16 June.Read More
What do the racial quotas in the draft water regulations mean for users?
New draft regulations on water usage will include racial quotas for the allocation of water licenses for large consumers.Read More