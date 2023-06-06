SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest' The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret. 6 June 2023 4:44 PM
SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state o... 6 June 2023 3:44 PM
Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC Frosty relations have yet to thaw between the US and South Africa. 6 June 2023 2:40 PM
View all Local
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
View all Politics
A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the sa... 6 June 2023 2:29 PM
2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know The time to submit your tax returns is almost here. 6 June 2023 1:03 PM
SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound. 6 June 2023 11:52 AM
View all Business
How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help. 6 June 2023 3:50 PM
93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure. 6 June 2023 2:34 PM
[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it. 6 June 2023 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta. 6 June 2023 12:53 PM
Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz... 5 June 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy? West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear. 6 June 2023 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally. 6 June 2023 10:11 AM
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years [LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.' 6 June 2023 9:39 AM
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

6 June 2023 11:52 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
SA Economy
GDP
Stats SA
GDP data

Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has announced that economic growth was 0.4% in the first quarter of the year.

It said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.

While the figure came in higher than expected, it's believed that economic growth could have come in stronger without the intensifying power cuts which continue to drag down growth in some sectors.

MANUFACTURING AND FINANCE DRIVE SA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH

Stats SA said the manufacturing and finance industries are the main drivers for economic growth in the first quarter of 2023 after the gross domestic product (GDP) saw an upward trajectory.

GDP came in at 0.4% higher than some predictions.

In the previous quarter, the economy had contracted significantly sparking fears that the country would slip into a technical recession in the first three months of this year.

But the latest data shows the economy narrowly dodging further economic disaster.

ALSO READ: GDP contracts by 1.3% in Q4 of 2022

The total value of all goods and services produced in the first quarter of the year is estimated at R1.65 trillion.

While the economy looks to be rebounding to the pre-COVID levels, it still remains below the peak seen in the 3rd quarter of last year.

Stats SA said eight out of 10 industries recorded growth in the first three months of the year.

Manufacturing, as well as finance, real estate and business services were the largest positive contributors.

Despite a more positive outlook, record power cuts continue to put a damper on some sectors of the economy including agriculture - which was among the biggest drags on economic growth.

The agricultural sector was especially weighed down by a decline in the production of field crops and animal products.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA




6 June 2023 11:52 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
SA Economy
GDP
Stats SA
GDP data

More from Business

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegkachura/123rf.com

Premier Alan Winde heads to USA to ramp up trade deals for Western Cape

6 June 2023 10:00 AM

Premier Alan Winde will travel to the US this week in a bid to strengthen an existing economic, trade, and goodwill partnership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'

6 June 2023 9:20 AM

The retailer said that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is 'not up for debate'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fjw/123rf.com 

Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible

5 June 2023 8:49 PM

Operation Vulindlea is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Asus ROG Ally - Twitter: ROG GLOBAL/@ASUS_ROG

Gamers rejoice! Asus ROG Ally gaming device is here and sells for R16k in SA

5 June 2023 8:38 PM

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device which allows you to enjoy almost all your PC games on a portable console.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Laptop, Notebook, Computers, tablet pc Mockup screen with green chroma key background and text Your Design here Empty copy space. Image: 123rf

Govt spends over R700k for Digitech website, which cost developers R1k to make

5 June 2023 7:59 PM

The DigiTech website which was launched on 17 May 2022, is meant to showcase South African innovation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg businessman Zunaid Moti and his wife in Sandton on 15 July, 2012. Picture: Rahima Essop/EWN.

Zunaid Moti defends Zimbabwe business dealings, amid Amabhungane gagging order

5 June 2023 7:43 PM

A court ordered the non-profit investigative journalism unit to return thousands of company documents, allegedly linking the Moti Group to improper relationships with Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

International relations Minister Naledi Pandor with BRICS foreign affairs ministers (front row) and 'Friends of BRICS' in Cape Town on 2 June 2023. Picture: Supplied

South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger

5 June 2023 10:49 AM

SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[PROPERTY] 'It’s a buyers’ market, so keep your credit score clear'

5 June 2023 9:57 AM

Nadia Aucamp (RE/MAX All Stars) recommends that potential homeowners keep their credit records in tip-top shape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'

6 June 2023 4:44 PM

The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The department released the interim blue, green and no drop reports which is an assessment of the state of water provision in the country. Picture: South African Government @GovernmentZA

SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS

6 June 2023 3:44 PM

On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the country

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC

6 June 2023 2:40 PM

Frosty relations have yet to thaw between the US and South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address

6 June 2023 2:03 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?

6 June 2023 1:36 PM

The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'

6 June 2023 1:08 PM

As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

WATER lotta money - R4.3 billion earmarked for Water and Sanitation improvements

6 June 2023 12:11 PM

The money forms part of the City’s R18,5 billion Water and Sanitation budget for the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's Twitter page

Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'

6 June 2023 11:42 AM

In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Sexpo is BACK and SEXIER than ever with flirty fun and erotic entertainment

Lifestyle

Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?

Entertainment

Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'

Local Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

ANC integrity commission on corruption: Self-service is unethical, says Chikane

6 June 2023 8:43 PM

Committee tasked with nominating new PP meets as Mkhwebane's term nears end

6 June 2023 8:28 PM

CoJ to recruit 2,000 crime-prevention wardens, says Gwamanda

6 June 2023 7:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA