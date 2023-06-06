



Africa Melane is joined by Corruption Watch's Kavisha Pillay to talk about the Public Protector’s impeachment inquiry.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Parliament's search for suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's successor has officially begun.

Mkhwebane’s term is set to end on October 14, but it's currently the subject of a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness for office.

The role of the Public Protector is to support and strengthen constitutional democracy, so what measures can be taken to ensure that Mkhwebane’s successor is the right person for the job?

Africa Melane poses the question to Corruption Watch's Kavisha Pillay.

The issue we identified [at the time of Mkhwebane’s appointment] was there was a lot of political influence in the appointment of individuals who are meant to be independent. Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch

We need to ensure this process is focused on the merits of a candidate and not which candidate is going to be able to protect a certain political interest. Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch

What we want to see this time around is a high level of transparency. Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch

You're going beyond just testing the skills, also the ethics and integrity of the individual Kavisha Pillay, Stakeholder Relations Head at Campaigns - Corruption Watch

This article first appeared on 702 : Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?