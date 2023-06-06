2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced the official date for the commencement of the 2023 tax season for individuals.
According to the SARS website, tax season will start on 7 July 2023 and a closing date has not yet been announced with the website indicating that more information would follow.
SARS has indicated that in preparation for tax season, the group will pre-populate some returns with information, although the details may not be comprehensive until Filing Season is officially opened to the public.
Just like last year, those with less complex tax affairs are expected to have their returns automatically assessed just as in previous years. Auto-assessments have proven to be very successful in handling tax returns since they were implemented in the 2022 tax year.
How auto-assessments work
• It applies only to individual taxpayers who are non-provisional taxpayers, who usually are formally employed.
• SARS will send an SMS and/or e-mail to the taxpayer to inform him/her of the auto-assessment.
• In the case where a refund is due to the taxpayer it is to be paid within 72 business hours. If there are amounts due to SARS they are to be paid by the due date stipulated on the assessment.
• If the taxpayer is satisfied with the auto assessment, nothing further is required from the taxpayer.
• In the event that the taxpayer is not satisfied with the assessment outcomes or is of the view that there is missing and/or inaccurate information, he/she must submit a revised tax return to SARS within 40 business days from the date of the auto-assessment notification.
Taxpayers are urged by SARS to make use of electronic channels like SARS eFiling and of the SARS MobiApp which can be downloaded to a phone or tablet to handle their tax filing matters.
Alternatively, taxpayers can make an appointment with SARS on the SARS website, send an SMS to request a booking or call the SARS Contact Centre on 0800 00 7277 and select option 0 (zero). A SARS official will book the appointment on their behalf.
For more information click here.
This article first appeared on 947 : 2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know
More from Local
Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'
The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.Read More
SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS
On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the countryRead More
Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC
Frosty relations have yet to thaw between the US and South Africa.Read More
A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb
In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.Read More
The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address
All the news you need to know.Read More
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?
The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.Read More
Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'
As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.Read More
WATER lotta money - R4.3 billion earmarked for Water and Sanitation improvements
The money forms part of the City’s R18,5 billion Water and Sanitation budget for the next three financial years.Read More
SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA
Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.Read More
More from Business
A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb
In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.Read More
SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA
Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.Read More
Premier Alan Winde heads to USA to ramp up trade deals for Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde will travel to the US this week in a bid to strengthen an existing economic, trade, and goodwill partnership.Read More
Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'
The retailer said that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is 'not up for debate'.Read More
Reduced loadshedding by 2024? Project Vulindlela might make that possible
Operation Vulindlea is a joint initiative by the Presidency and National Treasury to unlock growth-boosting reforms in South Africa.Read More
Gamers rejoice! Asus ROG Ally gaming device is here and sells for R16k in SA
The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device which allows you to enjoy almost all your PC games on a portable console.Read More
Govt spends over R700k for Digitech website, which cost developers R1k to make
The DigiTech website which was launched on 17 May 2022, is meant to showcase South African innovation.Read More
Zunaid Moti defends Zimbabwe business dealings, amid Amabhungane gagging order
A court ordered the non-profit investigative journalism unit to return thousands of company documents, allegedly linking the Moti Group to improper relationships with Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.Read More
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger
SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.Read More