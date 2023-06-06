Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
[LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner

Using protection is not only the right thing to do, but the most responsible, says Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN.

Clement Manyathela interviews Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist and Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN (skip to 12:00).

Disclosing a positive HIV diagnosis to anyone, even an expert, can be daunting.

But learning how to be open about it, with not only your partner but yourself may require a lot of patience and vulnerability, but the reward will be greater.

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM
Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

If your partner has disclosed their status to you, the responsible thing to do is to ensure that necessary safety measures are put in place to ensure that the chance of transmission is low.

Zenda recommends using pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medicine taken to prevent getting HIV.

Additionally, making use of the 'barrier method' i.e. condoms will add an extra layer of protection.

It's important to consult a professional before taking any medication.

RELATED: (LISTEN) Are antidepressants the cure to premature ejaculation?

RELATED: (LISTEN) 'I'm not getting turned on! Why?' Here's what to do...

RELATED: (LISTEN) OBGYN weighs in on sex after birth: 'When you're ready, go for it'

Even if your partner is on treatment and they are virally suppressed, it is still important [to be protected].

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

It's not only the right thing, it's the responsible thing to do.

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist and OBGYN

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner




