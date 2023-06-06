[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show
After Trevor Noah's departure from 'The Daily Show', the comedian has been focusing on his comedy career, with a 28-city stand-up 'Off the Record World Tour' that started in January.
His recent show in Santa Barbara included a visit from media mogul - Oprah Winfrey.
Winfrey shared her love for the comedian on her Instagram, expressing her amazement at Noah's on-stage 'brilliance.'
Of course, Noah reciprocated this social media love because he's a Mzansi man with manners.
A humble Noah thanked Oprah and everyone else for their support in his post with the retired media mogul.
If you didn't know, Trevor Noah brings his show to Mzansi between 31 August and 15 September, performing 12 shows as part of 'Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa'.
Here's to our favourite export still doing the things!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show
Source : Hayden Schiff from Cincinnati, USA. https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=trevor+noah&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Entertainment
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?
West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.Read More
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time
The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.Read More
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud
Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.Read More
Dave Matthews Band to perform in South Africa
The Dave Matthews Band is coming to South Africa later this year.Read More
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here
Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer.Read More
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series
He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review.Read More
These three series are perfect for the cuddle weather ahead this weekend
Resident film reviewer Matt Green highly recommends binge-watching these three series.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey
Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.Read More