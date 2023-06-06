[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help
Tracey Lange speaks to Dr Michael Mol about the psychological impact bedwetting can have on kids and how parents can support their child through it with as little psychological impact as possible.
Listen to the Dr's advice below.
Dr Mol says bedwetting can last for a season in your child's life and might restrict them from wanting to participate in social activities like sleepovers.
The Dr also reports that there are studies showing that kids who wet the bed have a higher risk of developing depression and might lack self-esteem.
Dr Mol says the most important thing to understand about bedwetting is...
It's never your child's fault. Bedwetting is involuntary, it's unintentional so you can't punish your kid for that.Michael Mol, Doctor - South Africa's TV Doctor
So how can you help your child through this?
Dr Mol says by getting your child through bedwetting with as little psychological impact as possible.
The Dr highlights two common approaches to support your child:
1) The conservative approach
This involves leaving your child to get through the bedwetting season IF it's not bothering or impacting them.
And limiting fluids before bedtime can also help.
2) The proactive approach
The proactive approach involves devices and medication IF bedwetting is impacting your little one.
You can purchase a bedwetting alarm which is a device placed in your child's underwear that triggers a response when moistness occurs which prompts them to wake up and go to the toilet.
Prescribed medication is another option that allows the kidneys to produce less urine at night.
Here's to creating psychologically safe spaces for kids.
Scroll up to listen to all the Dr's advice.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159852289_sleepy-little-girl-child-lies-in-bed-and-cries-morning-time.html
