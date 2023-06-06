SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers





South African-born baseball star Tayler Scott is flying the flag high, recently making his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After signing a minor-league contract in January 2023, he proved his skills as a pitcher and was drafted up to the Major Leagues, Good Things Guy reports.

Congrats to Tayler Scott for making his 2023 MLB Debut. Scott's promotion was well deserved as he allowed runs in just 3 of his 19 outings and posted an ERA of just 1.37. His 3/4 slot is unique & hard to hit as his .194 avg. against would suggest. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/KcXsfqlDZr ' Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) June 4, 2023

He reportedly relocated to the US at the age of 16 to follow his dream of playing professional baseball.

In 2018, he made history by becoming the first SA baseball pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB) and Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

