The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address
In a return to the top story position is the mayorship of Johannesburg.
Having chopped and changed the leadership of the city over the last few months, the new and current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, by general consensus, did not generate confidence.
A member of the Al Jama-ah party in the city council, Gwamanda took up the mayor's seat with the backing of the ANC, EFF and minority parties. He replaced former mayor Thapelo Amad, also of Al Jama-ah, who resigned some weeks ago.
Mandy spoke to Alfa Ramushwana of the EWN newsroom about the new mayor's performance.
Well, of course, from the government of local unity, which is the ANC and EFF, they applauded him and gave a round of applause immediately after his speech. But from the opposition, throughout the whole speech, they were showing their discontent.Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
The Department of Water and Sanitation releases the interim Blue drop report about SA's water quality.
Politricking’s Tshidi Madia was one of the last journalists to speak to the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, former Minister of Energy.
Memorial services for political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, who passed away recently.
The Department of Transport confirms that PRASA board member and chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane has been fired.
