Apple reveals augmented reality headset: 'The problem will be the price'





Bruce Whitfield chats to Robin-Leigh Chetty, editor at technology news and reviews site Hypertext.

Screengrab of Apple Vision Pro from video on Twitter @Apple

Apple has unveiled its augmented reality headset, called Apple Vision Pro.

Once it's on the market, it will sell for an eye-watering $3499, which is close to R70 000.

The excitement around the latest Apple device has been tempered by the price, says Robin-Leigh Chetty.

Bruce Whitfield gets the Hypertext editor's input on The Money Show.

The era of spatial computing is here. Where digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space. So you can do the things you love in ways never before possible. This is Apple Vision Pro. ' Apple (@Apple) June 5, 2023

While a lot of people were very interested to see what Apple's first crack at an augmented reality headset would be like, their main concern is likely to be the price Chetty says.

$3 500 is quite a lot to ask of people who are taking essentially a bet on Apple's product. Microsoft has its HoloLens, Meta its Quest 3... I i believe they are selling theirs for $500... Robin-Leigh Chetty, Editor - Hypertext

Is this headset necessarily so much better than its competitors' to justify the massive price tag?

To Apple's credit, it has developed a lot of new technologies and innovated Chetty says.

He explains how an augmented reality headset works, and details some of the Apple version's specs.

Just looking at what they've placed inside this headset, it has 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones... That's far and beyond what any other augmented reality headset can offer at the moment. Robin-Leigh Chetty, Editor - Hypertext

Basically because this is an augmented reality headset, the interface will overlay in the environment that you're using the headset in, so it won't be for example like a gaming headset for the Playstation VR 2 which is a full digital experience. This allows you to interact with contents on the headset itself, as well as the environment around you - that's where the augmented element comes into play. Robin-Leigh Chetty, Editor - Hypertext

Apple is hoping its new device is something you won't necessarily use only for entertainment, Chetty says.

Obviously watching movies and playing games is going to be a big part of the experience, but they're also hoping this is a device people use in the workplace, specifically in the design and the engineering space... people working with 3D models, giving them a different perspective as far as how they work. Robin-Leigh Chetty, Editor - Hypertext

The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US early in 2024, the company says.

For more detail from Chetty, listen to the audio at the top of the article