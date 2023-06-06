SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1
- South Africa's economy delivered a "surprise" positive first quarter, despite loadshedding fears
- General Domestic Product expanded 0,4% in the three months to end-March 2023
Good news on Tuesday for South Africa - the economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter of 2023.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded despite record levels of loadshedding and rising inflation.
Stats SA reported that GDP grew 0.4% quarter on quarter in the three months through March, after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior quarter.
RELATED: Economy shrinks in Q4, loadshedding could take us into recession
This marginal growth means we have avoided a technical recession, which would be two consecutive quarters of contraction.
[🧵] The South African #economy grew by 0,4% in Q1:2023. #GDP in Q1: 2023 is lower than the peak reached in Q3: 2022.#StatsSA #GDP pic.twitter.com/ElBSbhoYkh' Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 6, 2023
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from economist Dr Thabi Leoka.
While just all the sectors contributed positively to growth, but just positively, only two sectors had 0.2 percentage point addition she notes.
These two sectors are manufacturing and finance.
Electricity production actually subtracted from GDP together with agriculture and those are the two culprits.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
While the number is slightly better than maybe people expected, it is still a dismal number... The fact that it's 0.4% and not a 2% says a lot about where we are headed for the year. Remember the Reserve Bank forecast... and also the IMF released their chapter IV report on South Africa today and they project growth of about 0.1%. That is nothing.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
Dr Leoka references the National Development Plan to give context to where we find ourselves.
RELATED: 'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Just a few years ago in 2012 she notes, South Africa was expected grow on average by 5% in order to halt the unemployment rate and also to attain long term sustainable growth.
Now, if we're growing by just above recessionary levels, it tells you that this growth rate is not going to do anything to the unemployment rate - and also future unemployment - which is quite concerning.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
