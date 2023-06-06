Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest' The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret. 6 June 2023 4:44 PM
SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state o... 6 June 2023 3:44 PM
Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC Frosty relations have yet to thaw between the US and South Africa. 6 June 2023 2:40 PM
View all Local
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor' In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.' 6 June 2023 11:42 AM
ANC mourns passing of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson She died on Monday at the age of 59. Her cause of death has not been revealed. 6 June 2023 6:27 AM
View all Politics
A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the sa... 6 June 2023 2:29 PM
2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know The time to submit your tax returns is almost here. 6 June 2023 1:03 PM
SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound. 6 June 2023 11:52 AM
View all Business
How you as a parent can best support your child during exam season Exam season can be a challenging time, not only for students but also their parents who want to help. 6 June 2023 3:50 PM
93-year-old and her grandson successfully visited every National Park in America A 93-year-old American woman has proved you are never too old to embark on an adventure. 6 June 2023 2:34 PM
[LISTEN] '1 in 6 kids aged 5 to 10 are bedwetters.' Here's how parents can help Dr Michael Mol speaks to Tracey Lange about the psychological impact of bedwetting and how parents can help manage it. 6 June 2023 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers. 6 June 2023 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta. 6 June 2023 12:53 PM
Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz... 5 June 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show. 6 June 2023 1:16 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy? West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear. 6 June 2023 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally. 6 June 2023 10:11 AM
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years [LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.' 6 June 2023 9:39 AM
South Africa’s role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with danger SA is expected to host the BRICS summit in August amid an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. 5 June 2023 10:49 AM
View all World
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'

6 June 2023 4:44 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Open Secrets
Lady R

The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.

John Maytham speaks with Hennie van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

In December last year a Russian vessel docked in Simon’s Town.

Since then, South Africa has been accused of supplying arms and ammunition to Russia through this ship.

Van Vuuren wrote an article where he expressed his concerns over the decision to hide the findings of the Lady R inquiry.

Open Secrets has challenged the South African government to make the details of what happened with this ship public.

The public will be none the wiser about what has been loaded onto the Lady R and that speaks directly against public interest.

Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets

He adds that there have been previous commissions of inquiry into the moving of arms, and a precedent for openness has been set.

He says that this matter has had a serious impact on economic stability in our country and is a matter of public interest, and thus keeping it secret is something that a judge involved with the inquiry should be wary of.

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder
FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

I think an independent minded judge, in this environment, should be very cautious to participate in a process that could well be a sham [or] could be a political cover up.

Hennie van Vuuren, Director - Open Secrets

Listen to the interview above for more.




6 June 2023 4:44 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Open Secrets
Lady R

More from Local

The department released the interim blue, green and no drop reports which is an assessment of the state of water provision in the country. Picture: South African Government @GovernmentZA

SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS

6 June 2023 3:44 PM

On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the country

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC

6 June 2023 2:40 PM

Frosty relations have yet to thaw between the US and South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: AFP

A blackout in SA is 'unlikely but not impossible', says prepared Sarb

6 June 2023 2:29 PM

In the first week of May 2023, Botswana experienced a blackout, raising questions about whether South Africa was heading in the same direction amid intense load shedding stages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: New JHB Mayor delivers State of City address

6 June 2023 2:03 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 30 March 2023. Picture: YouTube

Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment?

6 June 2023 1:36 PM

The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

Who has what powers between Ramokgopa and Mantashe? - 'Even they seem confused'

6 June 2023 1:08 PM

As South Africa is struggling with an electricity crisis, it is not really clear who has what powers to fix it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sars offices in Pretoria. Picture: City of Tshwane/Twitter.

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

6 June 2023 1:03 PM

The time to submit your tax returns is almost here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

WATER lotta money - R4.3 billion earmarked for Water and Sanitation improvements

6 June 2023 12:11 PM

The money forms part of the City’s R18,5 billion Water and Sanitation budget for the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manufacturing, welder. Picture: Pixabay.com

SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

6 June 2023 11:52 AM

Stats SA said that improved manufacturing output and the finance industry contributed to the country's economic rebound.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's Twitter page

Tweeps roast electricity minister's R6K Michael Kors top as 'insult to the poor'

6 June 2023 11:42 AM

In a TV interview, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wore a boldly branded Michael Kors sweater which many tweeps labelled as 'bad taste.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Sexpo is BACK and SEXIER than ever with flirty fun and erotic entertainment

Lifestyle

Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?

Entertainment

Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'

Local Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

ANC integrity commission on corruption: Self-service is unethical, says Chikane

6 June 2023 8:43 PM

Committee tasked with nominating new PP meets as Mkhwebane's term nears end

6 June 2023 8:28 PM

CoJ to recruit 2,000 crime-prevention wardens, says Gwamanda

6 June 2023 7:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA