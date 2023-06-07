PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 June 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 09, 15, 38, 44 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 25, 27, 34 PB: 18

