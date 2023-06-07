South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report
John Perlman interviews Dr Sean Phillips, Director General for the Department of Water and Sanitation.
Earlier this week, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu released the Blue Drop Watch Report, The No Drop Watch Report, and The Green Drop Watch Report.
The purpose of the reports is to look at ways in which municipal drinking water quality, wastewater management, and water conservation can be improved.
RELATED: Cape Town's water safe to drink - City's reassurance amid cholera outbreaks
The findings from the Watch Reports indicate that there's been a decline in drinking water quality and an increase in non-revenue water since the previous report.
Additionally, it indicates that legislative reforms could possibly be required to ensure that water service providers are adequately managed, capable, and financially viable institutions.
Half of the municipalities with water treatment systems in critical condition (as stated in the previous report) have since failed to improve.
Phillips says that it's important that wastewater treatments and water treatments follow the proper processes to ensure that they work efficiently.
To view the full report, click here.
RELATED: Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'
It's very important with both wastewater treatments and water treatment works that the municipality maintains the infrastructure properly otherwise it deteriorates rapidly.Dr Sean Phillips, Director General – Department of Water and Sanitation
What's much more worrying... There has been a deterioration in the quality of the water on average.Dr Sean Phillips, Director General – Department of Water and Sanitation
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69924366_beautiful-african-child-drinking-from-a-tap-water-scarcity-symbol-young-african-girl-drinking-clean-.html?vti=o7it7kdi32ag2dxl4j-4-51
More from Local
NHI bill approved by parliamentary committee, but many are not in favour of it
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been approved by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee.Read More
WC DA wants probe into claims some political parties involved in land invasions
In a statement, the party’s provincial spokesperson on infrastructure, Matlhodi Maseko, said that the allegations came to light during a recent sitting of the provincial legislature.Read More
Unisa struggling to get a grip on exam cheating
In recent years Unisa has noted an uptick in cheating cases, with the 2020 move to online exams triggering a spike but the university is struggling to get a grip on various issues related to cheating.Read More
The day that was: SA’s economy improves, targeting Unisa & Prasa’s dodgy leaders
The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.Read More
Sweet dreams: Jam made by couple who left corporate jobs now on Checkers shelves
Nigel and Christynn Jacobs left their marketing and food technology jobs to follow their dream, starting the Jacobs Jam Company.Read More
SA narrowly avoids recession as economy grows by 0.4% in Q1
Bruce Whitfield discusses the 'surprise' Quarter 1 GDP numbers with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'
The government is looking into what took place with the Russian vessel Lady R, but has decided to keep the report secret.Read More
SA's poor water quality could 'pose a potential health risk', warns DWS
On Tuesday, the Water and Sanitation Department released the interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports that assess the state of water provision in the countryRead More
Peacemaker: Winde's 'firefighting' mission to US crucial to save jobs in the WC
Frosty relations have yet to thaw between the US and South Africa.Read More