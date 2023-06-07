South Africa's drinking water is getting worse - 2023 Blue Drop Watch Report





John Perlman interviews Dr Sean Phillips, Director General for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Earlier this week, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu released the Blue Drop Watch Report, The No Drop Watch Report, and The Green Drop Watch Report.

The purpose of the reports is to look at ways in which municipal drinking water quality, wastewater management, and water conservation can be improved.

Essential infrastructure maintenance to secure Cape Town's water supply could mean a number of residents will be without water. Picture: Pexels

The findings from the Watch Reports indicate that there's been a decline in drinking water quality and an increase in non-revenue water since the previous report.

Additionally, it indicates that legislative reforms could possibly be required to ensure that water service providers are adequately managed, capable, and financially viable institutions.

Half of the municipalities with water treatment systems in critical condition (as stated in the previous report) have since failed to improve.

Phillips says that it's important that wastewater treatments and water treatments follow the proper processes to ensure that they work efficiently.

To view the full report, click here.

It's very important with both wastewater treatments and water treatment works that the municipality maintains the infrastructure properly otherwise it deteriorates rapidly. Dr Sean Phillips, Director General – Department of Water and Sanitation

What's much more worrying... There has been a deterioration in the quality of the water on average. Dr Sean Phillips, Director General – Department of Water and Sanitation

